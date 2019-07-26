Bb Biotech Ag Maintains Position in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO); As Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $19.34 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 53,537 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 963,638 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $74.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 64,893 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.22M shares. Int Grp invested in 14,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.28% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 24,691 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 98,238 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 53,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 7,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 25,867 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 229,579 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp accumulated 649 shares. Blackrock owns 8.33M shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.04% or 82,000 shares. 114,410 were accumulated by Shanda Asset Management. Bb Biotech Ag has 0.64% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Tekla Management Ltd Com has 241,538 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc reported 916,153 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 65,031 shares. Art Advisors Limited invested in 114,440 shares. Leisure Cap has 0.3% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 32,254 are owned by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. Assetmark Inc stated it has 3,694 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Schroder Inv reported 115,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings.