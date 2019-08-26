Bb Biotech Ag Increased Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $5.55 Million; Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased Its Jd Com (JD) Stake by $529,650

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.43 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 796,300 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86M shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Alnylam – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam application for givosiran for AHP tagged for accelerated review by FDA – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam books $38M in Onpattro sales in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,797 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 480,000 were reported by Slate Path Limited Partnership. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Com has 0.38% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.16M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 3,806 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 31,101 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.12% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 6,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 52,412 shares.