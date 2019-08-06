Bb Biotech Ag Holding In Radius Health (RDUS) Was Has Upped; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Valuation Rose While Mathes Company Has Lifted Its Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23 million, up from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.18M market cap company. The stock increased 6.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 244,676 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 32,181 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 33,655 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 510 shares. Dafna Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 72,469 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 25,959 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Farallon Cap Management has 2.04M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 45,119 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Goldman Sachs has 372,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 284,471 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 105,900 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 0% or 32,727 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 3.34 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,875 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.