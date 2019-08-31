Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stake by $11.70 Million; Market Value Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Increased by $27.37 Million Its Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 597,045 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 10,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,584 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp reported 146,556 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 7.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Midwest Bancorp Division owns 2,294 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Pacific Glob Co invested in 0.11% or 4,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 844,067 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Com holds 9,745 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 21,651 shares. Bailard Inc owns 0.21% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 33,252 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 285,917 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 249,670 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fitbit’s Final Days? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.