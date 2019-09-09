Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) by $13.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped Position by $1.65 Billion as Share Value Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,315 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82B, up from 19,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 433,358 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btim has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 89,578 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 4,950 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connable Office holds 0.66% or 21,314 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,430 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.1% or 20,233 shares in its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adage Capital Prtn Lc reported 2.84 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 349,980 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Murphy Capital Management invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 15,363 were accumulated by Montag A Assoc.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 225 shares to 3,179 shares, valued at $321.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,715 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

