Bb Biotech Ag Has Upped By $6.70 Million Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position; Keycorp Has 1.08 Sentiment

Bb Biotech Ag increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag acquired 100,000 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)'s stock declined 12.36%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 2.98 million shares with $200.85M value, up from 2.88M last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 366,960 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500.

Keycorp (KEY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 271 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 251 sold and trimmed stakes in Keycorp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 785.15 million shares, down from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Keycorp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 208 Increased: 192 New Position: 79.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Fsi Group Llc holds 8.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp for 482,733 shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc owns 450,000 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Management Lp has 3.24% invested in the company for 977,582 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 10.63 million shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 6.05M shares traded. KeyCorp (KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Volatility 101: Should Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Have Dropped 50%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Service Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 4,500 shares stake. North Star Asset Management reported 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,887 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 140 shares. Aqr Capital has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.05% or 2.98 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 112,409 shares. Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 2.80 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 282,345 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has 25,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company has 177,353 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 14,448 are held by Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.04% or 49,054 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agios Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”.