Bb Biotech Ag Has Trimmed Its Incyte Corp. (INCY) Stake by $16.20 Million; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Aviva Plc Lifted Holding

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36 million, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 954,315 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 94,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 133,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 1.85 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 468,497 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co reported 196,763 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 53,506 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 217,473 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 31,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,296 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 8,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 73,987 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Wespac Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,087 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 114,469 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 38,024 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares were sold by Anthony Nicholas C..

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,104 shares to 578,262 shares, valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,783 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 15,354 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by Wenqing Yao. SWAIN PAULA J sold 10,000 shares worth $811,900.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91 million for 58.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 130,000 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $141.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 185 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.03% or 240,226 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd reported 202,400 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 240,464 shares. C Worldwide Gru Holdg A S holds 38,726 shares. Hartford Company reported 19,276 shares. Westpac Bk owns 69,798 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Co has 1.06 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.08% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership owns 1.59 million shares. Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Street invested in 0.05% or 8.12M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 274,317 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 2,518 shares.

