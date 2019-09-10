Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Incyte Corp. (INCY) Stake; TV AZTECA SA DE CV ORD PART CERT/REPR 1 (AZTEF) Sellers Decreased By 0.38% Their Shorts

TV AZTECA SA DE CV ORD PART CERT/REPR 1 (OTCMKTS:AZTEF) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. AZTEF’s SI was 2.53M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 2.53 million shares previously. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag decreased Incyte Corp. (INCY) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag analyzed 188,322 shares as Incyte Corp. (INCY)'s stock rose 7.62%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.62 million shares with $311.36 million value, down from 3.81M last quarter. Incyte Corp. now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 776,315 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

TV Azteca SAB de CV engages in the production, broadcasting, and marketing of television shows. The company has market cap of $179.17 million. The firm operates through National Television, Azteca America, Program Rights, and Optical Fiber Network divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It produces, markets, and broadcasts TV shows, such as reality shows, news, musical shows, sports shows, variety and talent shows, and talk shows in Spanish.

More notable recent TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AZTEF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Mexican Gold Announces Organizational and Strategic Updates With Appointment of Dr. Carl Hering, PhD, as CEO and John Anderson as Chairman – GlobeNewswire" on September 18, 2018

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $119.91 million for 35.82 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag increased Argenx Se stake by 20,000 shares to 904,739 valued at $112.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Audentes Therapeutics Inc. stake by 600,200 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 18.89% above currents $77.38 stock price. Incyte had 14 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

