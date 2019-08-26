Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $12.35 Million as Share Price Rose; Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding by $461,600

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 1.43 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 224,379 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc reported 120,291 shares stake. Korea Inv holds 20,300 shares. Apriem reported 42,399 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Utah Retirement Sys owns 24,209 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 36,970 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Adage Cap Group Inc Lc holds 0.06% or 160,453 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.08% or 162,093 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 9,388 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 18,384 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 1,100 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 5,202 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,489 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 150 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,077 shares to 29,634 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mngmt holds 12,896 shares. Gotham Asset Management has 239,416 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 65,634 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.23% or 46,197 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Inc holds 2.27% or 110,686 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited invested in 0.13% or 6,500 shares. Pdts Ltd Llc reported 360,740 shares stake. Bryn Mawr invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bancorporation accumulated 21,944 shares. 136,988 were reported by Martin Inv Limited Liability. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 6,879 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 26,577 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,587 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 0.51% stake.