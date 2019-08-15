Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $12.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Its Holding by $934,072

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 24.12M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 1.14 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares to 405,648 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares to 696,976 shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

