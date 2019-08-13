Bb Biotech Ag Decreased Holding in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by $16.20 Million as Stock Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake Boosted by Spirit Of America Management Corp

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 132,539 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36M, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 286,999 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/04/2018 – Incyte Highlights Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,682 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 19.14M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 133,951 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 539,726 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 6,300 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 76,239 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fosun Intl holds 84,810 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 66,407 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 39,843 shares. 16,263 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Tributary Capital Limited Liability reported 20,600 shares stake. 7.80M were accumulated by Cap. Rafferty Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 84,547 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $152.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 71,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc..

