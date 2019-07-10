Bb Biotech Ag Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $12.35 Million as Stock Value Declined; James Investment Research Has Cut Its Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Stake by $426,875; Stock Rose

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 5.20M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine)

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 975 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $722. About 25,860 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $53.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 196,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 49,077 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc owns 0.98% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 254,853 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 99,504 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl accumulated 26,088 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt invested in 1.26% or 53,429 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 59,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,021 shares stake. Arrow Fincl invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pictet National Bank has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sanders Ltd holds 3.44% or 11.29M shares in its portfolio. First City Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intact Inv Inc invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel stated it has 11,225 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.