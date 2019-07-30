Bb Biotech Ag Boosted Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stake By $6.70 Million; Bassett Furniture Industries – Commo (BSET) Shorts Down By 8.73%

Bb Biotech Ag increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag acquired 100,000 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s stock declined 12.36%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 2.98M shares with $200.85M value, up from 2.88M last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $2.75B valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 168,354 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 04/05/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $90.0M

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated – Commo (NASDAQ:BSET) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. BSET’s SI was 59,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 65,300 shares previously. With 27,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated – Commo (NASDAQ:BSET)’s short sellers to cover BSET’s short positions. The SI to Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated – Commo’s float is 0.65%. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 21,904 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 38.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture: Virginia W. Hamlet Elected a Member of Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 25/04/2018 – AURIS MINERALS LTD AUR.AX – APPOINTS NEVILLE BASSETT AM AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSET); 13/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC SAYS THAT ON MARCH 7, 2018, VIRGINIA W. HAMLET WAS ELECTED A MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Rev $96.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Llc invested in 140 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 28 shares. 143,050 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 49,054 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 289,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 0% or 553 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 13 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 4,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 4,273 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 424,488 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 11,395 shares. Pictet Asset reported 362,964 shares stake. 633,879 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Among 2 analysts covering Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agios Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 15.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,320 activity. The insider WARDEN WILLIAM C JR bought $85,502. 519 shares were bought by SPILMAN ROBERT H JR, worth $8,818 on Wednesday, April 17.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $137.72 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.21% less from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% or 24,634 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 282,800 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 495,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.01% or 21,693 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 1,100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 16,893 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,773 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 14,940 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 11,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South State holds 20,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 18,061 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,241 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 297,215 shares.