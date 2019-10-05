Bb&T Has Lifted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose; Bce (BCE) Holder Comerica Bank Boosted Its Position

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 24,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 22,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 9,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 152,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 143,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.42 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 83,637 shares to 970,460 shares, valued at $42.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl (NYSE:MFC) by 19,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,213 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Tru Comm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 356,876 shares. 33,857 are owned by Stephens Ar. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). St Germain D J Co Inc reported 0.13% stake. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Llc accumulated 1,200 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Alley Company Lc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 26,443 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 5,467 shares stake. Symphony Asset stated it has 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Choate Inv Advsr has 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 14,166 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 915,630 shares. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.49% or 16,615 shares. 103,819 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management Equity Inc.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 33,375 shares to 76,813 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investment Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,029 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

