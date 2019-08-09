Bb&T Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Increased by $477,981; Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26 million, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 7.15 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 108,062 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, up from 105,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $185.08. About 371,713 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares to 29,474 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,759 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,527 are held by Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Company. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 71,816 shares. California-based Pacifica Invests Ltd has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 97,466 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 455,850 shares. Community Services Grp Ltd Co reported 36,456 shares. Mu Invests Ltd reported 34,000 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.66% or 157,994 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 131,243 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 2.44% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 48,037 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carderock Cap Management Incorporated holds 3.6% or 46,411 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital Mngmt reported 7,929 shares stake. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,573 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pioneer Bank N A Or holds 14,200 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,098 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assoc holds 11,450 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,707 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 26,910 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,672 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Leuthold Gru Ltd owns 24,876 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,885 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors invested in 1,644 shares. Clearbridge Limited invested in 2.91M shares or 0.49% of the stock.