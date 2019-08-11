Bb&T Has Raised Adobe System (ADBE) Stake; AT Home Group (HOME) Sellers Decreased By 0.22% Their Shorts

Bb&T Corp increased Adobe System Inc (ADBE) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 2,369 shares as Adobe System Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bb&T Corp holds 47,771 shares with $12.73 million value, up from 45,402 last quarter. Adobe System Inc now has $143.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. HOME’s SI was 8.25M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 8.27M shares previously. With 3.53 million avg volume, 2 days are for AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s short sellers to cover HOME’s short positions. The SI to AT Home Group Inc’s float is 15.72%. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 1.45M shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – At Home Group 4Q EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group’s Net Sales Rise on Chain Expansion; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.15 TO $1.20; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – ROLLOUT OF UP TO FIVE SUPERSTORES, 20-25 VET PRACTICES, 10-20 GROOMING SALONS IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP SEES 1Q PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS1 OF $0.25 TO $0.27; 24/04/2018 – S&P Raises Home Group Corporate Credit Rating to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT £39-41M IN FY19; 24/05/2018 – At Home Group Inc. to Announce 1Q Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results on June 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 27/04/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC – IAN KELLETT WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP UNTIL 31 ST MAY 2018 TO COMPLETE HANDOVER PROCESS WITH PETER

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Buckingham Research.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $306.12 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

More notable recent At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is At Home Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HOME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “J.C. Penney stock tanks 12% after NYSE non-compliance letter – MarketWatch” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt Commerce has invested 1.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 760 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 86 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 1,463 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Co reported 350 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 0.96% or 8,400 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Inc has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,640 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 51,159 are owned by Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. State Street reported 19.61M shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.02% or 896 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 31,432 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Serv owns 14,360 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio.