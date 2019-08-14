Bb&T Increased Best Buy Co (BBY) Stake by $1.15 Million; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 79,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.87. About 2.27M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 96,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 80,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 1.17M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.88% or 608,857 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 451,093 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 53,481 are owned by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.13% or 15,967 shares. North Amer Mngmt holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 125,761 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 137,062 shares stake. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.71% or 15,684 shares. Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,444 shares. Polen Cap invested in 7.44% or 9.12 million shares. 4,191 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp. Burns J W And Commerce Incorporated has invested 5.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Limited holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.59 million shares. Lvw Limited Company holds 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,200 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,350 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Quietly Buying Visa Stock – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fiserv leads payments stocks higher after suggesting mega-merger targets are conservative – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 84,249 shares to 57,757 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 19,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,096 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,277 are owned by Mackenzie Corporation. 6,690 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Management. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited holds 1.21% or 14,500 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 318 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,387 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 43,415 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 61,326 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability holds 34,462 shares. Cypress Cap Gru has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Veritable LP invested in 5,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 437,804 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 2,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 2.40 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 499,185 shares.