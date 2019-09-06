Bb&T (BBT) Holder Minerva Advisors Cut Its Position by $353,372; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lifted Stake

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 151,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54M, up from 142,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 676,512 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.04 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Com owns 93,903 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 32,303 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,673 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,889 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management owns 591 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dimensional Fund LP has 5.46 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 15,329 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,693 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,902 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 16 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Joel Isaacson And Communications Limited Liability Co holds 3,990 shares.

