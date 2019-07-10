Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Holding Has Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 4.19M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380,673 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 80,852 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability invested in 4,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com reported 22,893 shares. South State holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 42,551 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,879 shares. Montgomery Invest invested in 544,543 shares or 11.3% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 20,829 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation stated it has 54,774 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arbor Invest Limited Company has 1.18% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 79,688 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 291,024 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Llc reported 77,813 shares. Verus Fin Prtnrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,531 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal new name for merging bank – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF Will Keep on Truckinâ€™ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt owns 1.12M shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Roundview Cap Limited Com has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,090 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt invested in 2,600 shares. Motco has 37,217 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 172 shares. 234,778 are owned by Group Incorporated. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability holds 23,973 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 248,524 shares. Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,512 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp owns 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,050 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,823 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset invested in 0.26% or 86,316 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.