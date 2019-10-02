Bb&T Lifted Its Diageo (DEO) Stake by $520,128; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Cut Stake

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Diageo (DEO) by 44.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 9,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Diageo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 49,493 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 139,972 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 16,319 shares to 876,169 shares, valued at $50.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 40,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,540 shares, and cut its stake in Arcelormittal.

