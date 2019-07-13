Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Its Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Stock Price Declined; As Sun Communities (SUI) Share Value Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Raised Holding by $308,329

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 12,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,606 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 82,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 562,734 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,809 shares to 76,036 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 18,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings.