Bb&T Securities Position In Carnival (CCL) Was Increased; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Position by $2.85 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 138,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 376,895 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, up from 238,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 603,484 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 55,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 41,696 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 97,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 494,005 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Expenses per Available Seat Mile Flat to Up 1%; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,902 shares to 24,892 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 31,213 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Moreover, Tillar has 1.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,570 shares. Co Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 9,958 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors accumulated 22,303 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,529 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital invested in 13,635 shares. Savant Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 7,650 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 18,192 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 210,501 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 841 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,115 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival to ratchet up compliance program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.02% or 128,941 shares. Carlson LP owns 286,300 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 298 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Asset Management One Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 8,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, M Holdings has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 16,290 shares. Tci Wealth reported 277 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 508,815 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 100 are held by Bartlett And Lc. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 150,174 shares. 24,586 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.