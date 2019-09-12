Bb&T Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position; As Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered Its Holding

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 7,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 15,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 8.13M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 35,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 18,323 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 53,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 585,182 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl (NYSE:MFC) by 19,187 shares to 48,213 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda (NYSE:RY) by 21,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,426 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX).

