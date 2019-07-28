Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $3.15 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 54,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: RingCentral Can Sustain 30% Growth Rate – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MOMO or RNG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Westcon Joins Forces with RingCentral to Enable Channel Partners to Deliver Market-Leading Cloud Communications Solutions to Enterprises – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd owns 13,745 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 17,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 29,513 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 53,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 67,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 90,777 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 23,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granahan Inc Ma has 110,535 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,976 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 906,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.39% stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 11,988 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 921 shares to 1,669 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 4,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 54,123 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Security National Tru Co invested in 0.47% or 31,475 shares. Advisory Net Limited accumulated 0.16% or 49,790 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Sabal Co accumulated 566,026 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 15,900 shares stake. 12 are held by Fil Limited. Basswood Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 39,459 shares. Holderness holds 30,591 shares. First Bank & Trust stated it has 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Destination Wealth has 266 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BB&T announces second-quarter dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.