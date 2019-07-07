Bb&T Has Lowered Position in Clean Harbors In (CLH) as Stock Value Rose; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Rose, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $11.64 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 159,605 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors In (CLH) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 27,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,241 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 77,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Clean Harbors In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 198,534 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. V3 Capital Mngmt LP holds 9.83% or 1.15 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 7,374 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 0.11% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Whittier Tru invested in 39 shares. 7,163 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 79,942 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 30,979 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 15,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company owns 907,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 4,722 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 116,115 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 1,581 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Amer Int Group has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 447,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.46 million for 20.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20,343 shares to 38,655 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 15,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (TWOK).