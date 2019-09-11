Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose While Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.17 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 33,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.12M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,563 shares to 54,307 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,773 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Lc holds 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 31,688 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc holds 30,120 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Blue Edge invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Psagot House Limited owns 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 209,817 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 77,963 shares. 364,118 were reported by Becker. Pettee Invsts Incorporated accumulated 43,091 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zuckerman Group Lc owns 5,270 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 5,710 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,030 shares. Hexavest holds 1.08 million shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 8,964 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10,421 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 0.48% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Ltd holds 5,861 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Daiwa Inc reported 29,251 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 650,575 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Lc holds 0.06% or 9,944 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 73,291 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 3,395 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 0.23% or 35,453 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.25% or 8,637 shares. Fmr Lc reported 349,974 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 20,829 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Llc New York stated it has 7,275 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Conning holds 868,634 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 1.14M shares.

