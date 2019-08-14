Bb&T (BBT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Verity Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.11 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 40.93M shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Management owns 35,429 shares. Founders Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 4,972 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 9,228 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Llc reported 44,922 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 8,471 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mgmt invested in 59,297 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc invested in 6,333 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bender Robert invested in 0.27% or 13,022 shares. Edgestream LP holds 460,528 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 2.23% or 409,854 shares. Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 21.19M shares. 10 has invested 3.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Korea holds 4.40 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Lc owns 166,885 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,759 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp accumulated 1.12M shares. Fin Advantage Inc invested in 0.02% or 631 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 422,971 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 91,584 shares. Rockland Tru Company accumulated 5,496 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 90,698 are held by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 70,757 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc holds 31,210 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mgmt holds 13.12M shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,373 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 5,484 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 17,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.