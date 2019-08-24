Bb&T Trimmed Its Position in Torchmark (TMK) by $313,551 as Stock Rose; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Declined, First Washington Has Decreased Holding

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 1.44M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,830 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 35,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kenworth Taps Another Former Chief Engineer As General Manager – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Stewart And Patten Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 26,700 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Grimes owns 76,049 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 10 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 456,104 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 295,916 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Company stated it has 1,232 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 0.08% stake. Coldstream Management has 0.11% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 18,070 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 311,927 shares. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Lpl Financial Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Peak Asset Management Lc accumulated 103,597 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire (BRKA) by 2 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays (JNK) by 9,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,224 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bbva Compass State Bank reported 0.05% stake. American Century has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 42,154 shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus owns 16,272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 433 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cwm Lc holds 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 450 shares. 38,042 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Btr Capital holds 3,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.