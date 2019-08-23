Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $323,656 as Stock Price Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Bloombergsen Has Lifted Position

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 7,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 121,765 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 128,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.35M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 248,358 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $94.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 38,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Business Partners Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.