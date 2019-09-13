Bb&T Securities Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.65 Million; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Upped by $327,050 Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 23,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 294,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64M, down from 318,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 11.71 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 13,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 181,017 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 167,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 4.61M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 55,312 shares to 111,721 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 11.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,258 were reported by Ameritas Invest. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bartlett & Co Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 10 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.61M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 23,375 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 140,779 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 302,710 were reported by Willis Investment Counsel. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 255,264 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Limited has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 22,500 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kempner Incorporated accumulated 61,553 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company owns 918,643 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital, Michigan-based fund reported 131,459 shares. Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 111,074 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 77,435 shares to 421,025 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 5,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

