Bb&T (BBT) Shares Declined While Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Holding by $8.49 Million; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Upped Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 47,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,540 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 65,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 184,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.37 million, up from 5.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 54,112 shares to 221,726 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 89,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,747 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

