Bb&T (BBT) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Share Value Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.32 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 164,757 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 179,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.42 million shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 36,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 117,117 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 80,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 492,170 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 23 shares stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Amg Funds Limited Company has 0.92% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 25,994 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Gru Inc owns 26,063 shares. Cambiar Ltd has 10,079 shares. Mrj Capital holds 1.71% or 78,841 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 185,046 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 1.45M shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,300 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 10,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 351 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,835 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,739 shares to 322,535 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.