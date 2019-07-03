Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Cut Its Position; As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Rose, Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Position

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 77,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 2.98 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 319,295 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. RICKS MARY also sold $1.35 million worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was bought by Bowen Trevor.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.57M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.