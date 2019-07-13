Bb&T Securities Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $6.21 Million as Share Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Advisor Partners Lifted Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 61,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 866,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.69M, up from 804,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video)

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock or 18,679 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments America Incorporated holds 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 52,943 shares. S R Schill And Associate stated it has 9,656 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Ri stated it has 80,792 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horseman Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington-based Sonata Cap Group Inc has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 2.4% or 115,548 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,611 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Cap accumulated 22,792 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 11,318 shares. Ar Asset invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Agricole S A has 162,789 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Cumberland accumulated 412,614 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 156,486 shares to 19,539 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 6,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,576 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares to 9,447 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0.45% or 289,660 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Limited owns 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,218 shares. C A S holds 0.59% or 334,120 shares in its portfolio. Founders Securities Limited Liability holds 7,901 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mu Invests Communications Limited reported 3.33% stake. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 688,607 shares. Highlander Limited holds 17,830 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altavista Wealth Management invested 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca has 2,333 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 3.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 14,410 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 257,050 shares.