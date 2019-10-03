Bb&T Securities Has Increased Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $302,252 as Share Value Declined; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Lowered Holding by $768,238

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 7,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 485,252 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.24 million, up from 477,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 8.51M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 21/05/2018 – BP shareholders approve CEO’s pay; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 17,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 145,527 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 163,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 3.07 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,690 shares to 51,163 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.35 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

