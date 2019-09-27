Bb&T Has Increased Its Stake in Raytheon (RTN) by $2.61 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $781,680

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 78,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47,375 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 125,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 18.88 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 15,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 111,085 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.32 million, up from 96,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $197.62. About 364,105 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25,441 shares to 54,969 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

