Bb&T Raised Best Buy Co (BBY) Stake by $1.15 Million; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Raised Holding

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 96,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 80,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 1.19M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 05/04/2018 – BBY: ONLY SMALL FRACTION OF ONLINE CUSTOMERS COULD BE AFFECTED; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 662,552 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 38,403 shares to 74,830 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,401 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Paradigm Cap Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Freestone Cap Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Alps owns 15,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1.29 million shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). James Investment Rech reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,391 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gyroscope Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 118,208 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Daiwa Group owns 20,284 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 284,321 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank reported 2.33 million shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 96 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio.

