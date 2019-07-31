Bb&T Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Valuation Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Position by $1.77 Million

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.94 million, down from 436,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $217.3. About 43.74 million shares traded or 64.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.94. About 4.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,115 are held by Welch Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company Ny. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 202,932 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 5,906 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 525,661 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,224 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,063 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 10,501 were accumulated by Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Boothbay Fund Llc stated it has 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montrusco Bolton Invests has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 6.38M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 230,799 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 229,536 shares. North Carolina-based Arbor Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51,786 shares to 315,285 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell (IWM) by 18,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fjarde Ap reported 584,610 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 117,045 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 0.49% stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Rech Mngmt has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First United Bancorporation Trust accumulated 6,880 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested 3.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridges Management stated it has 310,139 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 105,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthquest, Ohio-based fund reported 4,696 shares. Bainco Investors reported 1.52% stake. Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 7.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farallon Management Limited accumulated 440,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.