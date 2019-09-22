Bb&T Securities Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $2.85 Million as Stock Rose; As Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 148,989 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.41M, down from 159,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 87,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 88,320 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60B, down from 176,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.63M was made by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,438 shares to 131,598 shares, valued at $26.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 47,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 3,407 shares to 65,403 shares, valued at $3.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.