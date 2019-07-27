Bb&T (BBT) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Declined, Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Holding by $1.99 Million

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,784 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.