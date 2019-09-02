Bb&T Upped Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $473,232; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 9,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 330,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 320,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 22.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65M, down from 22.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.77M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.15% or 27,929 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 10.25M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 0.76% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17.06M shares. Strs Ohio reported 3.77M shares. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Southeast Asset stated it has 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greatmark Inv reported 117,838 shares. 922,445 were reported by Beutel Goodman And Company Limited. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,441 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grimes & Communications holds 32,507 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 625 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 261,141 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/T by 17,901 shares to 50,757 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 6,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,865 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares to 213,495 shares, valued at $68.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $211.98M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

