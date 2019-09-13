Bb&T Securities Decreased Its Position in Genpact Limited (G) as Shares Rose; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Price Declined, Raging Capital Management Lifted Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 522,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 173,432 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 9,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 73,295 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 82,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.38M shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $84.72M for 22.53 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability Corp has 4.58% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 1.16 million shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.01% or 5,675 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 5,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 697,660 were accumulated by Dalton Ltd Liability Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 198,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 45,265 shares stake. 163,110 are owned by Brant Point Investment Mngmt. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Schroder Invest Group reported 864,619 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 23.54M were accumulated by Bain Cap Ltd Liability Com. Suntrust Banks owns 15,041 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 869,885 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.34 million shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 94,918 shares to 97,155 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 69,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 249,783 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $50.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 569,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,261 shares, and cut its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

