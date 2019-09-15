Bb&T (BBT) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Boosted Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Oak Associates LTD Raised by $577,440 Its Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 507,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.82M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 124.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 8,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 124,906 shares stake. 19,851 are owned by Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 5,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7,078 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc. Field And Main Bancorporation has 175 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 27,454 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 34,300 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 13,248 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 36,507 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Liability. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd accumulated 2.14% or 174,986 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 1.34M shares. Kempner Mngmt has 40,384 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 32,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,139 shares to 475,483 shares, valued at $60.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 42,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,900 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 103,610 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc holds 2,522 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd reported 28,928 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fdx holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 46,823 shares. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 1.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bell Comml Bank owns 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 56,829 shares. Greenwood Associate Lc holds 0.77% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 42,005 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mengis Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 42,921 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zacks Invest Management accumulated 432,239 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Todd Asset Ltd Llc has 0.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 344,609 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,173 shares to 60,672 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,510 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.