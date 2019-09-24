Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Stake by $781,697 as Stock Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $949,597

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 5,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 362,267 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.80 million, up from 356,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 2.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 39.13 million shares. Cardinal Management holds 33,972 shares. Edgemoor Inv accumulated 77,744 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.73% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd has 5,812 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Neumann Mgmt Lc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 9,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx, Texas-based fund reported 9,632 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0.04% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 532,342 shares. Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 4,171 shares. Axa holds 0.25% or 361,437 shares. 3,585 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Cap Management.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,376 shares to 152,678 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,870 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,357 shares to 213,927 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 54,662 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has 34,300 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,956 shares. Capital Advsr accumulated 14,720 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 529 shares. Kingfisher Capital invested in 9,828 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Coastline Communication owns 49,485 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,874 shares. First Western Cap holds 5,763 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has invested 0.46% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,028 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 5.84M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14 million for 12.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.