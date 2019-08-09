Bb&T Securities Holding in Bp Plc (BP) Upped by $667,231; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered by $1.78 Million Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 477,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89M, up from 462,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38M shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 13.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.27% or 10,373 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Company reported 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Management invested in 11,015 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 1,078 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 1.05% or 12,050 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 95,633 shares. M&R Capital invested in 92,952 shares or 4.33% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.91% or 63,587 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assocs Inc stated it has 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jump Trading Lc accumulated 22,072 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 901,813 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

