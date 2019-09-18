Bb&T Has Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $700,607 as Market Value Rose

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 1,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 21,516 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $439.18. About 648,909 shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 20/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.84% MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Submission of Document; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Seth Doesn’t See Changes in Fed’s Path, Communications (Video); 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 29/03/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 13,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, down from 30,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 4.09M shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) by 38,560 shares to 99,001 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Of Dela (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,722 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.59 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.