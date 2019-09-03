Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $982,882 as Valuation Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose While Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 95,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 114,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 928,350 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 21,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 261,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, up from 240,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.40 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45,255 shares to 186,797 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.05 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

