Bb&T Increases Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC); 10-15 Associates Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $9.56 Million; Stock Declined

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 128,217 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 125,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 309,188 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 2.31M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.44M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares to 306,736 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Xilinx (XLNX) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Trade War Uncertainty; Xilinx Is Still a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx Could Use a Resolution to the U.S.-China Trade Standoff – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Expects More Guidance Cuts From Semis (INTC) (TXN) (XLNX) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CIU) by 6,195 shares to 197,795 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings.