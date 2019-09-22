Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 SM Energy Company 13 0.80 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Baytex Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Baytex Energy Corp. has a 2.53 beta, while its volatility is 153.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SM Energy Company on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, SM Energy Company which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Baytex Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Baytex Energy Corp. and SM Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 3 2.43

Baytex Energy Corp.’s upside potential is 98.86% at a $3.5 average price target. Competitively SM Energy Company has a consensus price target of $14.29, with potential upside of 31.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Baytex Energy Corp. looks more robust than SM Energy Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Baytex Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are SM Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has stronger performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

SM Energy Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.