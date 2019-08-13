Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.17 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Baytex Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Baytex Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. and Rattler Midstream LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Baytex Energy Corp. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 150.00% upside potential. Competitively Rattler Midstream LP has an average target price of $22.67, with potential upside of 21.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Baytex Energy Corp. seems more appealing than Rattler Midstream LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. was more bearish than Rattler Midstream LP.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.